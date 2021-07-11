UFC 264: Sean O’Malley pummels an extremely tough Kris Moutinho in frenzied Main Card opening

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Sean OÕMalley lands a hit against Kris Mountinho during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There are levels to this MMA thing, and Sean O’Malley He proved it again. To the bad.

In the fight that opened the Main Card of the UFC 264, the bantamweight prospect did easy work from a very tough Kris moutinho that he most certainly broke a record for most assimilated blows in a stipulated three-round fight.

From the first round it was clear what the script of the fight would be like, with O’Malley taking full advantage of the diversity of his arsenal to play at pleasure a Moutinho who always went forward eating all kinds of combinations.

Although it seemed that Moutinho’s heart was going to give to endure until the final bell, a questionable stoppage from Herb Dean gave O’Malley the victory by technical knockout in the third round.

With this TKO, O’Malley improves his record within the UFC to 6 – 1.

The one emerged in the Contender Series reached the PPV with a knockout win over Thomas almeida.

For Moutinho, who took the fight on eleven days’ notice, this is his fifth loss as a professional.

The fighter entered the event on a two-win streak before the limit.

