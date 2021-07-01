UFC 264: Sean O’Malley opens as huge favorite to fight with Kris Moutinho

Sean O’Malley | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

By far, Sean O’Malley will be the great favorite of UFC 264.

While there was already a clear disparity in the pairing between ‘Sugar’ and Louis smolka, the loss of this due to an infection it only increased the chances of the Bantamweight prospect coming out as the PPV winner.

Smolka’s replacement is Kris moutinho, a fighter with a professional record of 9 – 4 and travel in promotions such as CES MMA Y Cage Fury.

According to the numbers of BetOnline.AG, O’Malley, who comes from destroying Thomas almeida in the UFC 260, Opens Favorite By A Massive -800.

This means that a bet of $ 800 dollars will only return $ 100 to the bettor if the result is given.

Moutinho, meanwhile, will make his promotional debut as the least favorite with a +500.

UFC 264 takes place on July 10 from the T-Mobile Arena.

