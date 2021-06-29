UFC 264: Louis Smolka is out of the fight with Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley He needs a new opponent for him UFC 264.

Ariel Helwani reported at noon on Tuesday that, for reasons that are still unknown, Louis smolka has been left out of the PPV.

O’Malley recovered from his defeat with Marlon vera knocking out ex-Bantamweight contender in the third round, Thomas almeida, in the UFC 260.

The plan of the UFC is keeping O’Malley on the card, so the search for a replacement has already begun.

The fight between ‘Sugar’ and Smolka, 3 – 2 since his return to the promotion, was going to open the Main Card of the card.

UFC 264 takes place July 10 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

