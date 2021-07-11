UFC 264: Jennifer Maia smashes Jessica Eye en route to unanimous decision

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Eye moves in for a hit against Jennifer Maia during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Will this be the end of Jessica Eye on the UFC? Hard to know, but Jennifer maia definitely brought her a little closer to the exit door.

In the first fight between women of the UFC 264, the Brazilian, ex-challenger to the title she currently holds Valentina shevchenko, made a show of his good boxing by beating Eye, a competitor of the UFC since 2015.

Despite a deep cut to his forehead from an accidental head butt, Eye was allowed to go out to fight, but that made no difference as he was unable to finish Maia, who took the contest by unanimous failure.

Maia, former monarch of Invicta FC, achieves his first victory since his loss to Shevchenko in the UFC 256.

For Eye, this loss, his third in a row, leaves his organization record at 4 – 9 – (1).

