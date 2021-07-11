UFC 264: Ilia Topuria does not fall in Ryan Hall games and knocks him out in the first round

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his knockout victory against Ryan Hall during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan hall did a Ryan Hall, only now ended up knocked out.

In the Preliminaries of UFC 264, the respected BJJ finally made his return to the Octagon after nearly two years of inactivity, but his return was ruined by the rise of Ilia Topuria.

As in all of his Octagon presentations, Hall looked for a place to hook Topuria with an imanari roll. But on the umpteenth try, the Georgia-born featherweight escorted Hall to the mat, where he turned off the lights with ground and pound.

With this completion, Topuria extended his undefeated professional record to 11-0.

The ex-champion of Cage Warriors and fighter of Brave cf came from knocking out Damon Jackson in December 2020.

For Hall this is just his second loss as a professional.

The winner of The Ultimate Fighter 22 He had not fought since July 13, 2019, the date he defeated Darren elkins by unanimous decision.

