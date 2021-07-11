UFC 264: Gilbert Burns neutralizes Stephen Thompson in combat without much offense

Gilbert Burns celebrates after defeating Stephen Thompson in a UFC 264 welterweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo / John Locher)

Gilbert Burns he emerged unscathed from what was a classic striker vs. grappler that took place in the co-star of the UFC 264.

Burns, a former contender for the welterweight belt, scored the second most significant victory of his career by beating the two-time challenger by unanimous decision, Stephen Thompson.

Notice

With no intention of facing ‘Wonderboy standing up, Burns was very cautious with the distance and sought at all times to bring the fight to the canvas, since the times he was successful he was able to win the rounds due to positioning.

With the fight coming a long way, ‘Durinho’ improved his record to 4 – 1 in the division.

The Brazilian had just lost by TKO in the second round against the champion, Kamaru usman, in the UFC 258.

Thompson suffers his first loss since that spectacular KO in his fight with Anthony Pettis.

The 38-year-old veteran was on a winning streak against Vicente Luque Y Geoff neal.

