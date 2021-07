UFC 264 The rivalry between the two controversial figures continues

McGregor increases Floyd Mayweather’s fortune. . | Instagram

In case something was missing Conor McGregor after breaking his leg and lose the third fight to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the Irishman helped one of his hated rivals, Floyd Mayweather Jr., increase his fortune.

Through your Instagram account, ‘Money’ revealed that he placed a $ 50,000 bet that McGregor lose the fight and his bet was a winner, taking 35,714.30 more.