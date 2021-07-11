UFC 264: Dricus Du Plessis knocks out Trevin Giles in the second round

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dricus du Plessis lands a hit against Trevin Giles during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Second fight in the UFC, second win by KO for Dricus Du Plessis.

In the fight that opened the Preliminaries of UFC 264 issued by the UFC Fight Pass, the South African maintained his completion rate at 100% with a KO in the second round against Trevin giles.

Notice

Du Plessis, now 16-2 as a professional, had made his UFC debut knocking out Markus Perez in October 2020.

For Giles, this loss before the limit puts him 3 – 3 since his return to Middleweight in 2017.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement