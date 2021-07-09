UFC 264: Conor McGregor teases Dustin Poirier to leave the Octagon on a stretcher

Supposedly 100% focused, Conor mcgregor has made a rather bold promise in the face of UFC 264.

The first simultaneous double champion in the history of the UFC has anticipated that he plans to do that Dustin Poirier I left the Octagon on a stretcher after your main event this Saturday night.

Notice

“He’s a corpse,” McGregor declared during an interview with The MacLife (via MMA Fighting). “A dead body, a blank face whose butt is going to be kicked out of the Octagon on a stretcher.”

Just like in preparation for your fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor attributed his loss to Poirier in the UFC 257 because “85% of his camp” was dedicated to preparing a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao that never ended up happening.

“First of all, now we only focus on MMA,” said the Irishman. “Before UFC 257 it was an 85% boxing camp for Manny Pacquiao. It was going to be for a charity event. It’s because he’s left-handed I felt sorry for him and others, that’s how I wanted to help him. That was it. And that’s why (the fight with Poirier) went the way it did. I ran into an obstacle, but they are a beautiful thing. I think defeat is the secret ingredient for success, and it has put me right where I need to be. “

If he takes the trilogy, McGregor, 1 – 2 at 155 pounds, would be the first challenger to the reign of the new division champion, Charles Oliveira.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement