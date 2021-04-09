UFC 264: Conor McGregor predicts he will finish Dustin Poirier in the fourth round

At the beginning of his career in the UFC, Conor mcgregor He became known to the MMA community as ‘Mystic Mac’ for how well he was at predicting the outcome of his fights. And while the former 145- and 155-pound champion has been off-kilter in his predictions, he seems certain how his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, which is one step away from being made official for the UFC 264.

The prediction is there! I’m going to win the trilogy fight by a front kick to the nose. Round number 4. His nose needs to be straightened and I’m going to do a rhinoplasty.

The series between McGregor and Poirier was in a draw after the former interim 155-pound champion became the first fighter to stop the Irishman via TKO. That rematch took place at the beginning of the year in UFC 257.

UFC 264 will take place on July 10 at a location to be determined.