UFC 264 Bonuses: Moutinho vs. O’Malley win Fight of the Night award

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Sean OÕMalley defends against Kris Mountinho during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The big billboard of the year, and UFC made the respective awards after an explosive night.

Instead of $ 50,000 extra dollars, the organization went and decided to award $ 75,000 dollars at UFC 264, which was held tonight at the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas.

Notice

The event featured the long-awaited trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor mcgregor, which marked the return of fans to the capital of combat sports.

Here are tonight’s winners.

Performance of the Night: Tai Tuivasa

Tai tuivasa ended up with Greg hardy in just 67 seconds. They both exchanged blows, but Hardy he managed to be connected after a brutal fist, already touched, they kept hitting him and he fell to the canvas. The Australian took advantage of it to finish him off on the canvas and the referee decided to stop the fight, earning the ovation of the public after knocking out the controversial former NFL.

Performance of the Night: Dricus Du Plessis

The african Dricus Du Plessis never let a fight be at a distance, and with Trevin giles was no exception, and earned his victory by knockout inside the Octagon. Former champion of KSW He hinted that he has great aspirations and showed it without speaking, with facts at the time of fighting.

Fight of the Night: Sean O’Malley vs. Kris moutinho

Sean O’Malley He was the favorite for the front main lineup opening bout match Kris moutinho. The rooster weights did not disappoint. “Sugar” I connect 230 hits and Moutinho he was not far behind. But 27 seconds from the end Herb Dean stopped the combat after seeing how Kris he received blows and did not respond. Despite the loss, he earned the respect and hearts of Octagon fans.

Advertisement