UFC 264: At the tip of TKO, Irene Aldana maintains her status as a contender finishing in a round to Yana Kunitskaya

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Irene Aldana pins Yana Kunitskaya to the mat during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After what she described as the “worst performance” of her career, Irene aldana She returned to winning ways making it clear that she is still one of the hitters with the most power at 135 pounds.

The Mexican, who appeared at the weigh-ins almost four pounds over the limit, knocked out the former champion of Invicta FC, Yana Kunitskaya, on the Main Card of the UFC 264.

Aldana, who had just been surpassed by the former champion, Holly holm, improves your promotional record to 6 – 4.

The Sinaloa-born fighter hasn’t won since knocking out Ketlen Vieira in the UFC 245, held in December 2019.

For Kunitskaya, number five in the ranking, this completion cuts the streak of two wins in a row with which he reached the card.

