UFC 264: A lucid Dustin Poirier beats a Conor McGregor trilogy into oblivion

Dustin Poirier He is the best Lightweight on the planet. And so it was clear in the trilogy chapter that he beat Conor mcgregor in the closing fight of UFC 264.

The former interim 155-pound champion went 2-1 over the Irishman after he apparently broke his ankle just as the first round was nearing completion.

While the victory will go down in the annals of history as a TKO by medical decision, Poirier was much more than McGregor both in the fight standing and on the canvas, where the former double-champion looked completely out of his element.

With this result, Poirier reaches three victories in a row and reaffirms his status as the number one contender for the new champion’s belt, Charles Oliveira.

For McGregor, the outlook is bleak.

The number five in the ranking now sports a divisional record of 1 – 3 and, for the first time in his career, he tastes defeat in a row.

His last defeat had been precisely against Poirier, only by KO in the second round in the stellar of the UFC 257.

