UFC 263 weigh-ins: Adesanya vs. Vettori rematch is official

The two title rematches that will headline the UFC 263 they are official.

During the weigh-ins at noon today, Israel Adesanya, Middleweight champion, and Deiveson Figueiredo, Monarch of the Moscas, weighed themselves below and just at the limit, respectively, for their defenses against challengers Marvin vettori and the Mexican Brandon Moreno.

The only fighter on the entire card to have problems on the scale was the Featherweight Steven Peterson, who must assign 20% of their pay to Chase hooper for showing up almost three pounds overweight.

Main Card

Israel Adesanaya (183.5 pounds) vs. Marvin Vettori (184.5 pounds) Deiveson Figueiredo (125 pounds) vs. Brandon Moreno (125 pounds)Leon edwards (170.5 pounds) vs Nate diaz (170 pounds)Demian Maia (170.5 pounds) vs. Belal Muhammad (170 pounds)Paul craig (204.5 pounds) vs. Jamahal hill (205.5 pounds)

Preliminaries

Drew dober (154 pounds) vs. Brad Riddle (155 lbs.)Eryk Anders (205 pounds) vs. Darren stewart (204.5 pounds)Lauren murphy (125.5 pounds) vs. Joanne Calderwood (125 pounds)Movsar Evloev (145.5 pounds) vs. Hakeem dawodu (145.5 pounds)

Preliminaries (ESPN +)

Pannie kianzad (135 pounds) vs. Alexis Davis (134.5 pounds)Matt frevola (155 pounds) vs. Terrence McKinney (155 pounds) Chase Hooper (145 pounds) vs. Steven Peterson (148.5 pounds)Fares Ziam (156.5 pounds) vs. Luigi vendramini (155.5 pounds)Carlos Felipe (262.5 pounds) vs. Jake collider (264.5 pounds)

UFC 263 takes place from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

