UFC 263: TV, schedule, card and how to watch Adesanya – Vettori 2

Third UFC PPV with public after the pandemic. This time Arizona will host a show that is presented with two titles in contention.

Schedule: What time does UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 start?

It’s the day of rematches in Arizona. Israel Adesanya already beat Marvin Vettori in 2018 and in December 2020 Deiveson Figueiredo and Marlon Moreno made a void that everyone fell in love with. With those two stars, the excitement of the fans is understandable. UFC 263 will be played at the Gila River Arena in Glendale (Arizona) from 3:00 p.m. The second round of preliminaries will begin at 5:00 p.m. and the main card will begin at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 00: 00/02: 00/04: 00 hours.USA: 18: 00/20: 00/22: 00 hours (EDT) / 15: 00/17: 00/19: 00 hours (PDT).Mexico: 17: 00/19: 00/21: 00 hours.chili: 18: 00/20: 00/22: 00 hours.Colombia: 17: 00/19: 00/21: 00 hours.Argentina: 19: 00/21: 00/23: 00 hours.Peru: 17: 00/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: First Preliminaries, Preliminaries and stellar card.

Television: On which TV channel to watch 263: Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2?

The UFC 263 It can be followed through television and the various applications in the following sections:

Stellar Billboard: PPV (United States through ESPN +), DAZN in Spain, Fox Action Premium (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile).Preliminaries: ESPN (United States), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile), ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile) and UFC Fight Pass (Latin America and Spain).First preliminaries: UFC Fight Pass (worldwide).

Internet: How to follow UFC 263 live: Adesanya vs Vettori?

In AS you can also follow UFC 263 live, which will feature Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 for the Middleweight Championship and Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno for the Moscow Weight Championship.to. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

UFC 263 card: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 and Figueiredo vs Moreno 2

UFC 263 Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori main card: UFC Middleweight Championship.Deiveson Figueiredo vs Marlon Moreno: UFC Flyweight Championship.Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz: welterweight.Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad: welterweight.Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill: light heavyweight.UFC 263 Drew Dober vs Brad Riddell Preliminary Card: light weight.Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart: light heavyweight.Lauren Murphy vs Joanne Calderwood: flyweight.Movsar Evloev vs Hakeem Dawodu: Featherweight.UFC 263 Pannie Kianzad vs Alexis Davis first preliminaries card: bantamweight.Matt Frevola vs Terrance McKinney: light weight.Chase Hooper vs Steven Peterson: Featherweight.Fares Ziam vs Luigi Vendramini: light weight.Carlos Felipe vs Jake Collier: Heavyweight.