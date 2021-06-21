UFC 263 sold 600,000 PPV worldwide

Israel Adesanya UFC

Depending on the glass you look at you can say that UFC 263 was a great success, or not.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the pay-per-view event that took place last weekend, headlined by a middleweight title match between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, recorded 600,000 purchases worldwide. Of that total, 500,000 came nationally, that is, in the United States, through ESPN +.

Keep showing that Adesanya is a pay-per-view attractionAs his last matches against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 and Paulo Costa at UFC 253 registered 800,000 and 700,000 purchases respectively.

Of course, Adesanya can’t take all the credit this timeas there was a flyweight title fight at the co-feature event, in which fan favorite Brandon Moreno submitted Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new champion.

And of course, came the return of superstar Nate Diaz, who faced Leon Edward in a five-round bout at welterweight, which likely contributed to that number. That said, Adesanya is a true star for the company, which continues to build its legacy.

The 600,000 viewer figure is expected to be easily surpassed next month., when UFC 264 takes place on July 10.

In that occasion, the main combat will be the trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, whose match at UFC 257 drew 1.6 million purchases worldwide.

