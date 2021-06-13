in Fight

UFC 263: In a fight without much action, Belal Muhammad does what it takes to beat Demian Maia

Holding a near-flawless takedown defense was what made Belal Muhammad win the UFC 263.

Muhammad, number eleven in the Welterweight rankings, achieved the fastest victory of his career by achieving a unanimous decision against the former challenger to the division title, Demian Maia.

Notice

As expected from the first round, the action reached the decision of the judges, who gave the victory to the fighter of Roufusport.

Muhammad, who came from starring in a No-Contest before Leon edwards, reaches six wins in his last seven promotional appearances.

Maia, 43, loses in a row after being knocked out by Gilbert Burns in February 2020.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement

This girl takes the internet by storm: at just one year old, she perfectly imitates the gestures of Curry, Pau, Giannis …

Mexican National Team: Fans explode before the possible call of Henry Martín to the Olympics