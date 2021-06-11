UFC 263: Adesanya alerts Vettori: “I can’t wait to beat him up”

UFC 263 Big match for the middleweight title at UFC 263 this weekend.

Israel Adesanya returns to middleweight after being hit by Jan Bachowicz in his bid to rule a second category. The Pole taught the Nigerian that gaining weight requires a process and made him pay for it.

UFC 263 brings this weekend a duel whose first installment was very close. Marvin Vettori lost in his first match against Adesanya, by split decision in 2018. The rematch comes at the right time for the Italian, against a champion who actually just lost his undefeated and the one who already stood up at the time. In addition, ‘The Italian Dream’ is coming off a winning streak of five wins.

Of course, in the last few days things have been heating up. The champion has scoffed compared on social networks to his rival with Quasimodo from ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ and with Sloth, the character from ‘The Goonies’.

Just got off the phone with ol ‘mate. pic.twitter.com/DM02IDHwGC ? Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2021

But just know … I’m a troll. pic.twitter.com/O70rUtI8AW ? Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 29, 2021

Even though ‘The Last Stylebender’ tries to laugh at Vettori, what hurts him is that he says he won the first fight. “I cannot for the life of me understand how and how a judge can say that the fight was his and that he won two rounds.he said in a UFC video. “The judges are going to be eliminated from the equation this time, I guarantee it 100%”added the Nigerian.

The middleweight king also stated, “He’s literally delusional, clings to that defeat against me rather than the best victories of his career, so I want to take that away from him and make sure there are no doubts when I remove him this time. Can’t wait to beat this guy up, really “.

‘Angry Marvin’ was more cautious and bet not to obsess over the knockout and work each round, as he is used to. Speaking to ESPN, he explained: “Adesanya is solid. He is a good fighter, he gets out of compromised positions. If there is no other way, I want to win every round.. I can’t let any assault be even. “