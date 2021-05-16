UFC 262: With bizarre late KO off Shane Burgos, Edson Barboza rises to 2 – 1 as Featherweight

With what was one of the strangest endings in the history of the UFC, Edson barboza consolidated his place within the top 10 of the Featherweight in the fight that opened the UFC 262.

After three rounds of pure exchanges, kicks and body shots, the integrity of Shane burgos he finally gave in after a left from Barboza that made him retreat straight to defeat.

With this KO Barboza adds his second victory at 145 pounds after winning by unanimous decision to Makwan Amirkhani in the UFC Fight Island 5.

The former 155-pound contender controversially lost on his debut to Dan Ige. That fight was defined by split decision.

Burgos, number nine in the ranking, experiences his third loss as a professional.

The Bronx-born fighter had just lost a unanimous decision to Josh emmett in what had been one of the best wars of 2020.

With this fall, Burgos now owns a 5-3 mark over the octagon.

