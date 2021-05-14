UFC 262 weigh-ins: Oliveira and Chandler make championship weight for the undisputed title match of Los Livianos

The undisputed 155-pound belt of the UFC will officially have a new owner this Saturday.

So much Charles Oliveira What Michael chandler made championship weight for what will be the five-round commitment that will lead the UFC 262 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

‘Do Bronx’, number three in the ranking, reaches his first title fight in the UFC on a streak of eight straight victories, seven of them before the limit.

Chandler, three-time champion of Bellator, debuted over the Octagon with a TKO in the first round against Dan hooker.

If he won, he would become the second former Bellator champion to be crowned champion in the UFC. The first was Eddie alvarez.

Main Card

Charles Oliveira (155 pounds) vs. Michael Chandler (155 pounds)Tony ferguson (156 pounds) vs. Beneil Dariush (156 pounds)Katlyn chookagian (126 pounds) vs. Viviane araujo (126 pounds)Shane burgos (146 pounds) vs. Edson barboza (146 pounds)Matt schnell (136 pounds) vs. Rogerio Bontorin ()

Preliminaries

Ronaldo souza (186 pounds) vs. Andre Muniz (186 pounds)Lando vannata (146 pounds) vs. Mike grundy (146 pounds)Andrea Lee (126 pounds) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (126 pounds)Jordan wright (185 pounds) vs. Jamie Pricket (185 pounds)

Preliminaries (UFC Fight Pass)

Gina manzany (126 pounds) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (126 pounds)Kevin Aguilar (145 pounds) vs. Tucker lutz (146 pounds)Christos Giagos (156 pounds) vs. Sean Soriano (156 pounds)

UFC 262 will be held in the presence of 18,000 fans.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.