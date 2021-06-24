UFC 262 results and recap: Oliveira – Chandler

The lightweight throne was looking for a new owner. It is one of the most even divisions, there was an audience for the second time after the pandemic … all the incentives promised the great show we are experiencing.

UFC 262 results: Oliveira vs Chandler

UFC 262 main card results

Charles Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler in two rounds and claimed the lightweight championship: Chandler made Oliveira suffer. In the first round he was close to submitting and knocking him out, that gave confidence to the American, who in a cross at the beginning of the second round was struck down.

Beneil Dariush defeated Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (triple 30-27): Demonstration of power from Dariush, who saw how Ferguson tried to put him into his game, but could not. El Cucuy in boxing (he trained with Freddie Roach in this preparation) did not achieve anything and on the ground he always saw how they reversed him and he was close to being subdued in the second round.

Rogerio Bontorin defeated Matt Schnell by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 29-28): The match that was previewed on paper was captured in the octagon. Schnell got work, but Bontorin was closer and knew how to put the fight on his face. When he landed a blow, he went with everything and that perception could be key.

Katlyn Chookagian defeated Viviane Araujo by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 and 29-28): Lawsuit with a lot of rhythm and level that was resolved in a last frenzy. The American landed 20 more power shots and was key to taking the victory. Of course, she also had a bad time, because Araujo was very close to submitting her in the second round.

Edson Barboza knocked out Shane Burgos in the third round: Barboza resolved the war with a bombshell that completely disconnected Burgos. Before that action, the fight was being very close. They both put out a lot of work and landed big, hard shots on the counter. Despite this, the Brazilian had been clearer in the first round and looked ahead. Be that as it may, Barboza took a tremendous action out of command so as not to let the judges decide.

UFC 262 preliminary card results

Andre Muniz submitted Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza in the first round.

Lando vannata beat Mike Grundy by split decision (30-27, 27-30 and 28-29).

Jordan wright he knocked out Jamie Pickett in the first round.

Andrea Lee submitted in the second assault Antonina Shevchenko.

Results of the first preliminaries of UFC 262

Priscilla Cachoeira he knocked out Gina Mazany in the second round.

Tucker lutz He won by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 and 29-28) over Kevin Aguilar.

Christos Giagos submitted Sean Soriano in the second round.

