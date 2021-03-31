UFC 262: Leon Edwards is shaping up to be a broad bookmaker favorite for a co-feature with Nate Diaz

The bookmakers are on the side of Leon edwards for what will be his quick return to the Octagon.

Edwards, number three in the Welterweight rankings, will be looking to start a new winning streak when he welcomes back to the Octagon. Nate diaz in the co-star (five rounds) of the UFC 262 May 15.

Diaz, who has not competed since losing by TKO (via medical recommendation) to Jorge Masvidal In November 2019, he arrived at the PPV as the least favorite by +285 according to the information provided by the BetOnline.Ag portal.

Edwards, who is coming off his eight-fight win streak followed by a No-Contest against Belal Muhammad, is presented to the event as a favorite for -350.

This means that those who bet in favor of Edwards will have to put in $ 350 to win an additional $ 100. Those who risk going to the Stockton representative could make $ 285 with a simple bet of $ 100.

