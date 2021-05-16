UFC 262: Lando Vannata debuts at 145 pounds with split decision win over Mike Grundy

Being more measured in your offensive proposal is paying off for Lando vannata.

In the co-star of the Preliminaries of UFC 262, the product of Jackson Wink MMA claimed victory in his debut at 145 pounds with a split decision against a Mike grundy which stood well on top of the octagon.

For Vannata, this hardly represents his fourth victory in the UFC. As a Lightweight he reaped a record of 3 – 5 – 2.

Grundy, a 34-year veteran, suffers his second loss in a row after being outscored on the judges’ scorecards by Movsar Eloev.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoNavas