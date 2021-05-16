UFC 262: Jordan Wright crushes Jamie Pickett at the tip of his elbows in one minute

Fight

An avalanche was what passed over Jamie pickett.

Thanks to what was a frenzied start to the fight, Jordan wright got 2 – 1 in the UFC finishing quickly with Pickett in the Preliminaries of the UFC 262.

Wright defended well a takedown at the foot of the cage to connect good elbows that left Pickett senses, who, although he seemed to recover, succumbed shortly after to a new onslaught.

Wright, who had just been knocked out by Joaquin buckley in the UFC 255, raises your brand as a professional to 12 – 1 – (1).

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

The post UFC 262: Jordan Wright crushes Jamie Pickett at the tip of his elbows in a minute appeared first on MMA.uno, # 1 In Spanish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) news ..