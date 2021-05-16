UFC 262: Jordan Wright crushes Jamie Pickett at the tip of his elbows in one minute

An avalanche was what passed over Jamie pickett.

Thanks to what was a frenzied start to the fight, Jordan wright got 2 – 1 in the UFC finishing quickly with Pickett in the Preliminaries of the UFC 262.

Wright defended well a takedown at the foot of the cage to connect good elbows that left Pickett senses, who, although he seemed to recover, succumbed shortly after to a new onslaught.

WOOOWWW !!!!! Like a beast! Jordan Wright knocks out Jamie Pickett in round 1! # UFC262 pic.twitter.com/thDkIQym40 – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2021

Wright, who had just been knocked out by Joaquin buckley in the UFC 255, raises your brand as a professional to 12 – 1 – (1).

By TKO Jordan Wright defeats Jamie Pickett in round 1 # UFC262 pic.twitter.com/zsL9jsDgpV – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2021

