UFC 262: In close contest, Rogério Bontorin is reunited with victory after almost two years

Rogério Bontorin secured his tenure in the 125-pound top 10 with a fierce victory over Matt schnell that took place on the Main Card of the UFC 262.

The Brazilian, who was coming off a KO loss to Kai kara-france, raises his record with this unanimous ruling to 3 – 2.

https://twitter.com/UFCEspanol/status/1393770680836055042/photo/1

Emerged from Contender Series BrazilBontorin had not won since finishing his compatriot, Raulian Paiva, in August 2019.

After three competitive rounds @RogerioBontorin defeats Matt Schnell by unanimous decision # UFC262 pic.twitter.com/BYXEOeNc2o – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2021

For Schnell, this is his fourth loss with the organization.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

The post UFC 262: In close contest, Rogério Bontorin finds himself with victory after almost two years appeared first on MMA.uno, # 1 In Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) news in Spanish ..