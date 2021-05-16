UFC 262: In close contest, Rogério Bontorin is reunited with victory after almost two years

Rogério Bontorin secured his tenure in the 125-pound top 10 with a fierce victory over Matt schnell that took place on the Main Card of the UFC 262.

The Brazilian, who was coming off a KO loss to Kai kara-france, raises his record with this unanimous ruling to 3 – 2.

Emerged from Contender Series BrazilBontorin had not won since finishing his compatriot, Raulian Paiva, in August 2019.

For Schnell, this is his fourth loss with the organization.

