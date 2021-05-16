UFC 262: In a relentless three-round fight, Katlyn Chookagian surprises Viviane Araújo with a unanimous decision

Katlyn chookagian again appealed to its high volume to emerge victorious from the Octagon.

The former UFC flyweight title challenger became the most victorious fighter in the division’s history – a distinction she shares with the reigning champion, Valentina shevchenko – by imposing some controversy (especially due to one of those cards that he read 30 – 27) to the Brazilian Viviane araujo on the Main Card of the UFC 262.

The number two in the ranking survived a submission attempt in the first round and did not stop throwing punches and kicks in the remainder of the fight to take the unanimous decision in the eyes of the judges.

Incredible trading rounds, who gets the win? # UFC262 pic.twitter.com/YQINzBAZCO – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2021

For Chookagian this is her second win in a row after her TKO loss to former Strawweight Champion Jessica Andrade.

Great technical job! @BlondeFighter takes unanimous decision over Araujo at # UFC262 pic.twitter.com/DP5ybWeC2J – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2021

For Araújo, number seven in the standings, this is his second loss in the UFC.

The first was the same method before another of Shevchenko’s victims, Jessica Eye.

