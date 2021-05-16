UFC 262: Christos Giagos sleeps Sean Soriano with Brabo Choke in the second round

Christos Giagos opened the Preliminaries of UFC 262 with a submission that has rarely been seen.

The 31-year-old Lightweight reached his fourth victory with the UFC when sending to sleep Sean Soriano with a Brabo Choke in the second round.

For Giagos, this victory puts him 4 – 1 in his last five promotional appearances.

In this second cycle with the UFC, the Californian has only lost to Charles Oliveira Y Drakkar Klose.

Soriano, another fighter currently in his second stint with the promotion, remains unaware of victory over the Octagon.

Between 2014 and 2015 he accumulated a record of 0 – 3, two of them defeats by submission.

