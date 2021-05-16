UFC 262 bonuses: Four fighters are awarded after an explosive card

After an explosive night at the Toyota Center from Houston Texas. UFC announced the bonus winners following the UFC 262 undercard.

Instead of $ 50,000 extra dollars, the president of UFC Dana White decided to increase the amount to $ 75,000 following a suggestion from Tony ferguson. “El Cucuy” He did not win any of the bonuses, but other fighters did after his outstanding performances.

Performance of the Night: Charles Oliveira.

After more than a decade in UFC, Charles Oliveira was finally crowned champion after knocking out the former champion of Bellator Michael Chandler in the second round of the main event.

Oliveira had outstanding moments in the first round, as he also tried to finish the American, but Chandler He did not give in and managed to take him to the canvas after landing a few punches, despite that, neither of them gave in and both delivered an explosive first round.

In the second round, a combination of Oliveira touched the American and managed to find the moment to knock him out in just 19 seconds and be crowned the new lightweight champion, after Khabib Nurmagomedov will leave it vacant this year.

WHAT A WIN AND CELEBRATION @CharlesDoBronxs # UFC262 pic.twitter.com/TU92I1v16C – ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2021

Performance of The Night: Christos Giagos

Christos Giagos opened the billboard with an outstanding performance, literally strangled Soriano in the second round. The combat seemed to be in favor of his rival, but Giagos He imposed his experience and managed to find the moment to subdue the experienced striker in the opening fight of the event.

Fight night begins with a nap, courtesy of @CGiagos Stream # UFC262 on ESPN + https://t.co/DfzmV4wSCl pic.twitter.com/L3FoQL3PHR – ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2021

Fight of The Night: Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos.

Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos they opened the main card with a true chair of high-level striking. They both had tough exchanges in the first two rounds. Barboza he landed his brutal kicks and exchanges true to form. In the third, the Brazilian landed a couple of blows, but after a few seconds they passed the count to Burgos, who lost by knockout.

The damage was done and @EdsonBarbozaJR came out on top Stream # UFC262 on ESPN + https://t.co/DfzmV4wSCl pic.twitter.com/TOQMrsIh8U – ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2021

