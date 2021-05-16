UFC 262: Beneil Dariush neutralizes Tony Ferguson and reaches seven wins in a row

The days of Tony ferguson among the 155-pound elite they may have come to an end.

In the co-stellar clash of the UFC 262, the former interim champion of the division suffered his third loss in a row as he was completely dominated throughout the three rounds of the fight by the number nine in the ranking, Beneil Dariush.

Although it looked like Dariush was going to be willing to trade with Ferguson, the member of Kings MMA He did not hesitate to take the action to the canvas, where he exercised total control, before the boos of the public, in the first, second and third rounds.

With the fight coming a long way, Dariush was named the winner by unanimous decision (30 – 27 X3).

Ferguson, who eleven months ago was on a twelve-game winning streak, accumulates his fourth loss over the Octagon.

