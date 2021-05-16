UFC 262: André Muniz surprises and fractures the arm of ‘Jacaré’ Souza in the first round

Fight

The arguments are running out for Ronaldo souza to justify its continuity in the UFC.

In the duel that led the Preliminaries of the UFC 262The 41-year-old veteran suffered his fourth straight loss in the worst way imaginable – a broken arm in the first round.

André Muniz He won his back and instead of taking a shot he focused on one of the arms to finish the action with a lever to the arm that took everyone by surprise.

With this submission, Muniz, double pass through the Contender Series Brazil, goes 3-0 in the UFC and extends his streak to seven straight wins.

Souza still hasn’t won since knocking out former division champion, Chris Weidman, in the co-star of the UFC 230, held in November 2018.

‘Jacaré’ came to the PPV dragging defeats with Kevin Holland, Jan Blachowicz Y Jack Hermansson.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

The post UFC 262: André Muniz surprises and fractures ‘Jacaré’ Souza’s arm in the first round appeared first on MMA.uno, # 1 In Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) news in Spanish ..