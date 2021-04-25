UFC 261: With five seconds left Brendan Allen submits Karl Roberson with an ankle hook

Apr 24, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Karl Roberson (Red Gloves) fights Brendan Allen (Blue Gloves) during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan allen He returned to winning ways with the tenth submission of his career.

In the Preliminaries of the UFC 261, the Middleweight prospect improved his record with the UFC to 4 – 1 with an atypical ending for what had been his fight with Karl Roberson: a submission by hook to the ankle with only five seconds remaining until the end of the first round.

Allen, who had just suffered his first loss over the Octagon in the form of a TKO to Sean Strickland, wins the eighth fight of his last nine appearances.

The ex-champion of the LFA had beaten Kevin Holland, Tom breese Y Kyle daukaus in his first three contests with the UFC.

For the 30-year-old Roberson, this is his second submission loss in a row.

The New Jersey-born had not fought since being subdued by Marvin vettori in the co-star of UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 2.

The Contender Series product now holds a 4-4 record with the organization.

