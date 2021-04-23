UFC 261 weigh-ins: All three title contests are official for the first pay-per-view with an audience since February 2020

The Octagon’s return to the T-Mobile Arena will officially feature three belt fights.

The weighings of the UFC 261 They were held this morning and the twenty-six fighters who will compete on the undercard had no problem on the scale.

In the stellar engagement, Kamaru usman will make his fourth defense as Welterweight monarch when he faces number four in a rematch Jorge Masvidal.

In the fight that precedes it, the Chinese champion Weili Zhang makes his return to the sport after fourteen months of inactivity to measure himself at Rose namajunas.

In the first championship clash Valentina shevchenko will have the opportunity to extend his reign at 125 pounds when he exhibits his crown to the former Strawweight champion, Jessica andrade.

Main Card

Kamaru Usman (169.5 pounds) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170 pounds) – Welterweight Belt Weili Zhang (114.5 pounds) vs. Rose Namajunas (114.5 pounds) – Straw Weight Belt Valentina Shevchenko (124.5 pounds) vs. Jessica Andrade (124.5 pounds) – Flyweight BeltAnthony Smith (206 pounds) vs. Jimmy crute (205.5 pounds)Uriah Hall (186 pounds) vs. Chris Weidman (186 pounds)

Preliminaries

Alex Oliveira (171 pounds) vs. Randy brown (171 pounds)Dwight Grant (170 pounds) vs. Stefan sekulic (171 pounds)Karl Robertson (185 pounds) vs. Brendan allen (186 pounds)Pat sabatini (146 pounds) vs. Tristan connelly (146 pounds)

Preliminaries (UFC Fight Pass / ESPN +)

Danaa Batgerel (136 pounds) vs. Kevin Natividad (136 pounds)Kazula vargas (155 pounds) vs. Rong Zhu (156 pounds)

Aori qileng (126 pounds) vs. Jeffrey Molina (126 pounds)Liang na (116 pounds) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (115 pounds)

