UFC 261: Valentina Shevchenko remains unstoppable and defeats Jessica Andrade by TKO in the second round

Can someone other than Amanda nunes vanquish Valentina shevchenko about the octagon?

In the first of three championship fights to headline this UFC 261, Shevchenko again demonstrated why she is one of the best fighters in MMA history (overall) by finishing off the former Strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade, in the second round.

The Kyrgyz native knocked down at will (she set a personal record with seven of them in the same fight) until she hit a crucifix with which she elbowed the Brazilian to the end.

Thanks to this completion, Shevchenko, number two in the women’s pound-for-pound ranking of the UFC, reaches the seven victories in a row and the five starting defenses.

Andrade, number one in the ranking, now has a 1-3 record in his last four appearances on the Octagon.

