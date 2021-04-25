UFC 261: Rose Namajunas knocks out Weili Zhang in the first round and recaptures the Strawweight belt

UFC

In the co-star of the UFC 262, Rose namajunas became the first fighter in the promotion’s history to recapture a belt.

The fighter of Elevation Fight Team It only took one round to deliver one of the surprises of the night to knock out the now ex-Strawweight champion, Weili Zhang, with a kick that landed directly in the jaw.

Namajunas, who came from taking revenge against Jessica Andrade in the UFC 251, thus improving his record on the Octagon to 9 – 3.

The 28-year-old has won five of the last six contests she has fought.

Zhang came from starring in one of the best fights in the history of women’s MMA against Joanna Jędrzejczyk in the co-star of UFC 248, so that was the question facing this PPV: in the long term, how much could it have affected the Chinese?

For the 31-year-old, this is her first loss since she suffered in her professional debut in 2013.

