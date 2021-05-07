UFC 261 results and recap: Usman – Masvidal 2

It was a special day for the UFC. The fans returned and the company put three titles up for grabs to celebrate. The emotion was maximum throughout the night. Read the UFC 261 chronicle.

UFC 261 results: Usman vs Masvidal 2

UFC 261 main card results

Kamaru Usman retained the Welterweight Championship by defeating Jorge Masvidal by KO in the second round: Usman clears all the doubts that could be with a stroke of the pen. He knew how to wait for his moment. In the first round he took the fight to the ground and in the second he crossed a tremendous right that already made the American fall asleep.

Rose Namajunas was proclaimed the new strawweight champion by knocking out Weili Zhang in the first round: The two fighters were measuring each other. Namajunas went in and out online. She was very focused and it showed. He made a change of legs and landed a kick in the pear that put the china to sleep.

Valentina Shevchenko knocked out Jessica Andrade in the second round to retain the Flyweight Championship: It is the time of Valentina and it became evident again. Shevchenko is a very complete fighter that we have not yet finished discovering. This Saturday he brought out his best takedown repertoire. He always took Andrade to the ground and in the second round, after blocking her arms, he attacked her with everything until the referee stopped the fight. Fifth defense for Valentina.

Uriah Hall defeated Chris Weidman by TKO: Spectacular injury to Chris Weidman. In the first kick of the fight, he broke his tibia and fibula when he collided with his opponent’s leg. Without a doubt, a very serious injury for the American and an image that will remain on everyone’s retina.

Anthony Smith beat Jim Crute, who was not let out in the second round: One of the most shocking actions of the night. Both were having a good fight and Smith lands a kick that injures Crute, tries to continue (and takes the fight to the floor), but the doctor does not let him continue after the break before starting the second round.

UFC 261 preliminary card results

Randy brown he subdued Alex Oliveira in the first round.

Dwight Grant he won by split decision (29-28, 29-28 and 29-28) over Stefan Sekulic.

Brendan allen he subdued Karl Roberson in the first round.

Patrick Sabatini defeated Titan Connelly by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 and 29-28).

UFC 261 first preliminaries undercard results

Danaa Batgerel knocked out Kevin Natividad in the first round.

Kazula vargas defeated Rongzhu by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28 and 29-28).

Jeffrey Molina he won by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 29-27) over Aoriglieng.

Ariana Carnelossi she beat Liana Na by TKO in the second round.

