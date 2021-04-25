UFC 261: Randy Brown submits Alex Oliveira with an arm slammer in the first round

Randy brown reached the three victories in a row by completion in the fight that closed the curtain of the Preliminaries of the UFC 261.

The New Yorker, discovered in the Dana White’s Looking For A Fight, improved his record over the Octagon to 7 – 4 doing easy ‘Cowboy’ work Alex Oliveira in the first assault thanks to a slaughter.

Brown, who had just suffered a TKO at the hands of Vicente Luque In August 2020, he thus achieved his third victory by submission inside the UFC cage.

Oliveira, 33, falls back to submission after being terminated by Shavkat Rakhmonov in the Preliminaries of UFC 254.

The Brazilian holds a 2-5 record in his last seven appearances with the organization.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.