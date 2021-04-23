UFC 261 predictions: Usman vs. Masvidal 2

The UFC It reopens its doors to fans, and it does so with three championship fights.

In the stellar of this UFC 261, Kamaru usman He intends to get 14-0 over the Octagon when he faces the BMF champion in a rematch. Jorge Masvidal.

Next I reveal my predictions for what will be the five fights that comprise the Main Card of the PPV this day Saturday.

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal (4)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 12: (LR) Opponents Kamaru Usman of Nigeria and Jorge Masvidal face off prior to their UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island , Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

Dissatisfaction with their performance in the UFC 251 was what supposedly motivated Kamaru usman to offer to Jorge Masvidal on a silver platter another headline opportunity. But the truth is that within the top 5 of the 170 pounds ‘Gamebred’ represents the most accessible fight – and lucrative, since the 1.3 million sales harvested by the event in July -, for the Nigerian

Rematches with Colby covington or Leon edwards they were the way to go, even more so when Dustin Poirier revealed that Masvidal, his teammate in American Top TeamHe had been preparing for Usman for weeks in case Gilbert Burns, who was the challenger for that PPV, was discharged, which was what ended up happening.

The narrative of this star is that Masvidal took the fight with Usman on six days notice, and although the twenty pounds he had to cut in that time frame may have depleted his performance on fight day, it is difficult to imagine a scenario in the that the “BMF” champion has an answer for the takedowns or the positioning from the clinch that the African imposes.

From UFC 251 Usman fulfilled his third title defense showing that his jab is a weapon of care finishing in the second round a Burns that compromised him during the first exchanges. And some will say, ‘But Masvidal has more KO power than Burns.’ And of course yes. But it would be a mistake to assume that Usman, now from the ranks of Elevation Fight Team in Colorado, he won’t be looking to tie up the fight the first chance he gets.

Winner: Still champion, Usman by unanimous decision

Weili Zhang (c) vs. Rose Namajunas (2)

There are fights so demanding that they score fighters for life. It happened to Jose Aldo with Conor mcgregor. TO Chris Weidman with Luke rockhold. To Luke Rockhold with Michael bisping. TO Rory MacDonald with Robbie lawler.

The question is, how many years of fighting did Weili Zhang for his five-round war with Joanna Jędrzejczyk in the “stellar of the town” of the UFC 248?

No fighter has competed since, and with good reason, so it is difficult to determine how much her condition has been affected.

Since losing in the end of The Ultimate Fighter 20, Rose namajunas, barring a split failure loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz and one by KO product of a bizarre whipping before Jessica Andrade, has boasted of her evolution as one of the best boxers in the division.

Not only does she have two victories on her record against Jędrzejczyk (an achievement that Valentina Shevchenko has in kickboxing), but she has also shown that she has the jaw to withstand exchanges over five rounds, which is what she did when she won the rematch against Andrade in the 251 Main Card opening contest.

What makes this a worthy co-star is the politics that has been injected into it.

During an interview with a Lithuanian media, Namajunas, the daughter of Lithuanian migrants, said that it was better “to be dead than to be red (communist)”, which made her the target of criticism because Zhang, despite being Chinese, has never been identified with communism. At least openly.

Chatting with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Namajunas rectified her stance by clarifying how much this co-star means to her. So a given Namajunas should be a problem for anyone, even a fighter who has not known defeat for twenty-one fights.

Winner: New champion, Namajunas by split decision

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jessica Andrade (1)

The absence of weight contenders in the women’s 125 pounds meant that Jessica Andrade, former Strawweight Champion, needed only one win – a TKO in the first round against the former title challenger, Katlyn chookagian – to skip the direct line to first place in the rankings and secure a fight against one of the most complete fighters in the history of women’s MMA: Valentina shevchenko.

Given her ex-champion lineup, Andrade is definitely a leap forward for the Kyrgyz native, but if we examine how the Brazilian fared with another elite kickboxer who took her 10cm out of reach like Jędrzejczyk, it’s easy to imagine Shevchenko control your distance to counter the challenger’s lunges.

Winner: Still champion, Shevchenko by TKO

Anthony Smith (6) vs. Jimmy Crute (13)

Outside the main picture, Anthony Smith will come out to defend his place as the world’s No. 6 Semi-Complete when he faces the 23-year-old prospect, Jimmy crute, in what will be a black belt duel in BJJ with a high completion rate.

Smith, who had just headlined his sixth straight card, was rediscovered with victory with a quick submission to the unranked, Devin Clark (6 – 5 on the octagon) last November. However, your challenge for Saturday night will be much more complex.

Since winning a contract with the UFC through the Contender Series, Crute has put together a 4-1 record with the promotion, all wins by completion, and while I don’t think he has exactly the power to stop Smith off the mark, I imagine a promise that will come out to control the Octagon against one of the most experienced veterans in the category.

Of course, Smith’s last losses have been against the former champion, Jon jones, and contenders like Aleksandar Rakić Y Glover teixeira, but I’m sure it will all come down to who approaches the fight with the most ambition.

Winner: Crute by unanimous decision

Uriah Hall (9) vs. Chris Weidman (11)

At 36 years old and with a jaw already lacking a lot of mileage, I can’t imagine Chris Weidman eating fighter bombs like Paulo Costa, Jared cannonnier or Marvin vettori. So a fighter described by himself Dana White as “shy” – when it comes to drawing punches – he sounds like an ideal opponent for the ex-champion. And that’s what it represents Uriah Hall.

Weidman returned to 185 pounds with a lackluster win for which he has not received the credit he half deserves against a tough Omari Akhmedov (6 – 1 – 1 in his last eight promotional appearances), and although he even looked like a shadow of that version that fought with ‘Jacaré’ Souza In November 2018, the All-American should be in no rush to prove he’s still in a different league than Hall.

The first chapter between the two took place in September 2010 for Ring of Combat, and in it Weidman snatched Hall undefeated by a TKO in the first round. Eventually they both made it to the UFC, where the New Yorker became the champion by beating the longtime cuckoo of the Middleweights. Anderson Silva.

For Hall the story was very different. Since losing the end of The Ultimate Fighter 17 in view of Kelvin Gastelum, never lived up to its potential. And while this rematch may have enough spice to motivate him to avenge his first professional loss, Weidman’s level of fighting should be enough to neutralize him.

Winner: Weidman by unanimous decision.

UFC 261 takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.