UFC 261: Predictions – MMA.uno, # 1 In Spanish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) news.

The UFC will present today a card filled with three title fights and will mark the return of the public to the most important octagon events in the world. In this note, and unlike others, I will give short summaries, key points and finally, the predictions for each title fight.

Shevchenko vs Andrade

The fight that will open the fires in the title bouts is perhaps the most uneven encounter of the day. Andrade is a fighter who appeals a lot to physical strength and to achieve a knockout blow in the exchange. While that style has been effective in most of her fights, including the last one, she couldn’t cope with fighters more technical and methodical than her. When she went to fight with Zhang she was flattened by the Chinese’s physical strength and explosiveness. In her two bouts against Namajunas she proved not to be on the same technical level as the American. He rescued a win and a third round against Thug Rose just because of his loosening.

Shevchenko, for her part, is a champion who stands out for her technique, power, strength and tactics. It is the latter the most relevant in Shevchenko’s triumphs. She gets to knockouts and card domains because she has been working the fight from the beginning. Her ability to maintain control and dominance is essential to sustain herself as the monarch in that division.

It is difficult for the Brazilian to impose her rhythm given the discipline and versatility that the champion has. Andrade lacks the technical ability to adapt to the adversity of combat, and I believe that in moments when she is connected by “Bullet”, she will only go forward to show strength. I think Valentina will impose her game from the beginning and her level will increase as the minutes go by.

Winner: Valentina Shevchenko

Zhang vs Namajunas

This is a tough fight when it comes to choosing a winner. I think the technical level of both is superlative to the rest of the division. Namajunas has an exquisite boxing for MMA, and who enjoys seeing a high technical level in combat will agree with me. However, I think the level of striking as a whole is in favor of Zhang, because she has more variety in artillery.

I think that in this fight the power and strength between one and the other will make a difference. In his last fight, Namajunas gradually succumbed to the strength and power of Andrade. He only took the fight because his volume and aim marked him more on the scorecards. Zhang for his part comes from beating Joanna in the best fight of 2020, and in that fight he applied very great damage to the Polish. In that fight Zhang showed that he was at the same technical level as Joanna and that he had more power in the blows. Every time they exchanged fists, it was Joanna who got the worst of it.

This is a fight that is also conditioned by the elapsed time of the fight. The closer the fight gets to five rounds, the worse it will be for Namajunas. Rose has to know how to effectively hit a very tough knockout champion. Zhang has the power to damage Rose’s body, and if he can punish Rose’s legs, he can end her great step boxing. In this fight I lean towards the champion because of her power, technique and toughness.

Winner: Weili Zhang

Usman vs Masvidal 2

In the first fight I anticipated what Usman would do. I insisted back then that Usman’s discipline and method would grant him combat. Although it was a poor match for the champion, he managed to win the most important thing for a monarch: victory and the title. For his part, Masvidal did his best in a match that he accepted, knowing what he was risking. By this I mean that Masvidal knew that his poor preparation would work against him, and that he could only win if Usman was naive enough to fall for his game. This was not the case and Usman applied the safest thing he could do. However, Masvidal exposed Usman’s striking and managed to connect it almost at will.

Usman has just finished finishing Durinho, and although he was strongly connected by the Brazilian, he showed something new for me: Authority. He received Burns’ hands, kept his cool, kept the fight going (illogical for anyone), and ended up knocking out his rival. This shows constant evolution and above all forcefulness. Masvidal is superior in the fight on his feet, but after so many years he has not aspired to be something else. I think Masvidal has shown several times to be indifferent when it comes to taking a win. Gamebred will go to show that he is “the most bastard”, but he will not take the title. 6 days or 6 weeks in advance will not change the depths of a fighter who has been doing the same for 16 years, nor will it be able to discover the formula to overcome the constant evolution of a fresh and forceful fighter. Finally Masvidal will not fight so comfortably against an opponent who knows that he can wear down and retain him with the fight.

I think Usman will remain methodical as always, and it shouldn’t be surprising if he comes out with more than just holding the Cuban in the cage. After all, its passage through the hands of Trevor Widman has left certain traces within his performances.

I want Masvidal to win, but I’m giving Usman 60/40

Winner: Kamaru Usman