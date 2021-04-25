UFC 261: Jeff Molina, flyweight of Colombian descent, triumphs in Fight of the Night contender

Apr 24, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Aoriqileng (Red Gloves) fights Jeff Molina (Blue Gloves) during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

At the height of the duel between Ariane Carnelossi and Na Liang, Jeff Molina Y Qileng Aori nothing was saved.

In the second commitment of the Preliminary Billboard of the UFC 261Molina, of Colombian descent, stood out with his first promotional triumph, beating the Chinese-born flyweight by unanimous decision.

Although the action ended up being defined on the judges’ scorecards, Molina was about to end the contest in the second round by TKO, but the bell got in the way just in time.

With this triumph, Molina, a graduate of Contender Series, reaches eight victories in a row.

Qileng, 27, suffers his first loss since September 2018.

The representative of Inner Mongolia entered the PPV with six wins in a row.

