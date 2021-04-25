UFC 261: In close fight Dwight Grant beats Stefan Sekulić by split ruling

Following the trend of most of his fights in the UFC, the appearance of Dwight Grant in the UFC 261 it also ended in a split decision.

The 36-year-old veteran, emerged from Dana White’s Contender Series, was slightly higher than Serbian Stefan Sekulić, and although he was considerably compromised in the last round, it was enough to take the decision on split cards.

Grant, current member of Alliance MMA, achieves his third victory in his last four appearances on the Octagon.

29-year-old Sekulić falls back with the promotion. He debuted with a unanimous decision loss to Russia’s Ramazan Emeev.