UFC 261: Danaa Batgerel kills Kevin Natividad by TKO in 50 seconds

Danaa Batgerel He keeps proving he has a KO power of care.

In the main fight of the Preliminaries of the UFC 261 broadcast on ESPN +, Batgerel achieved his second win by finishing in a row, braking in fifty seconds at Kevin Natividad.

The one born in Mongolia came from knocking out the Argentine in the first assault Guido Canneti during the Preliminaries of UFC 248 in February 2020.

Natividad, 28, still does not know the victory over the Octagon. ‘Quicksand’, as he is nicknamed, came to this PPV with a loss by KO to Miles Johns suffered in the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas October 31, 2020.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.