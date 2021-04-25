UFC 261: Chris Weidman suffers a broken leg 17 seconds into the fight against Uriah Hall

The rematch between Chris Weidman Y Uriah Hall had a nightmarish conclusion.

Just 17 seconds into the second clash of the Main Card UFC 261Weidman, a former 185-pound champion, punished Hall with a kick to the leg, but the outcome caused a great sigh from all the attendees at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

In an episode even worse than that of Anderson Silva In 2013, Weidman fractured his tibia, ending the fight, giving Hall the winner by TKO.

Weidman, who was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Omari Akhmedov, suffers his sixth loss in his last eight appearances with the promotion.

Hall, number nine in the ranking, adds his fourth win in a row, third before the limit.

The 36-year-old veteran had just finished off Silva by TKO in the fourth round in the star of the UFC Fight Night October 31st.