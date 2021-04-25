UFC 261 bonuses: Four fighters took an additional $ 50,000

Kamaru Usman knocked out his rival in the main event.

Four fighters earned additional cash after UFC 261. The event drew an attendance of 15,269 spectators. This was the first billboard with an audience after the beginning of the pandemic of the COVID-19.

Here are the winners of the bonuses:

Fight of The Night:

The night’s fight bonus went to flyweights, Jeff Molina beat Qileng Aori, in a combat with a lot of action and exchanges. The American of Colombian roots stood out and won his first official fight in the Octagon.

Performance of the Night:

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earned a bonus for Performance of The Night after knocking out Jorge Masvidal in the star fight. The two clashed in UFC 251, with Masvidal accepting only days of the event. The first fight he won Usman by unanimous decision.

Now, with adequate preparation time, Usman knock out “Gamebred” in the second round and demonstrated with facts that he did not win because of his rival’s poor preparation, as the Cuban assured in interviews. After the victory, Usman extended his undefeated to fourteen victories inside the Octagon.

The other bonus for Performance of the Night He went to Rose namajunas, who shocked the world and regained the strawweight belt after a brutal knockout of Weili Zhang. The American landed a brutal kick to the head and then finished off the Chinese fighter. “Thug Rose” became the first women’s champion to regain a belt of UFC after losing it.