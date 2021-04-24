UFC 261: Ariane Carnelossi finishes Nia Liang in the first round by TKO

Ariane Carnelossi Y Nia liang delivered a great first fight to commemorate the return of fans to an event of the UFC.

After a frenzied first round that opened the Preliminaries of the UFC 261, the Brazilian, who made her return to the Octagon after nearly two years of inactivity, clinched the eighth KO / TKO victory of her career, finishing off Liang on the second lap.

Carnelossi, who debuted in mid-2019 with a loss to the former champion of invicta FC, Angela hill, improves his record to 12 – 3 as a professional.

For the 24-year-old Chinese fighter, this completion cuts the streak of four successive victories with which she reached the card.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.