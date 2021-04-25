UFC 261: Anthony Smith defeats Jimmy Crute by TKO (medical decision) in the first round

A kick to the leg that seemed not going to have much impact ended up defining the result of the fight that opened the Main Card of the UFC 261.

Anthony Smith, a former 205-pound title challenger, added his first TKO win in nearly three years thanks to a medical decision after it was determined that Jimmy crute, number thirteen in the ranking, could not go out to compete in the second round.

Smith kept Crute at bay with jabs, but it was a kick to the quad that sentenced Crute.

Smith, number six in the standings, thus reaches the two victories in a row after submitting in two minutes to Devin Clark in the stellar of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 15.

Crute, 25, thus loses the streak of three consecutive victories with which he arrived at the event.

Until today his only defeat had been by submission against Misha circunov.