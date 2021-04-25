UFC 261: A suffocating Pat Sabatini neutralizes Tristan Connelly in his debut

Pat sabatini, veteran of Cage Fury, had an auspicious debut on the Octagon during the Preliminary Card of the UFC 261.

The 30-year-old fighter used his good grappling level to tie up the fight from the start and impose total control against Tristan connelly.

The fight, as it was seen coming from its development, reached the distance, where Sabatini was found the winner by unanimous decision. Thus, the native of Pennsylvania reaches the three victories in a row.

Connelly, who hadn’t fought since giving the surprise with a victory against Michel Pereira, adds the seventh defeat of his career.

The 35-year-old veteran was on a five-game winning streak.