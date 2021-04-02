UFC 260: Ryan Garca supports Francis Ngannou at UFC 260: the only one to overcome the ‘body shot challenge’

Ryan Garca supports Francis Ngannou at UFC 260: the only one to overcome the ‘body shot challenge’

Francis Ngannou will face Stipe Miocic for the second time by the titles of the heavyweights at UFC 260 and although the favorite is the current champion, the cameruns have the support of Ryan Garca.

On your Instagram account, the WBC lightweight champion I shared the video of when Ngannou faced the Body Shot Challenge, challenge that Garca himself made famous, being the only character until the moment I managed to overcome it.

In the video you can see Ngannou giggling as Garca brought out all his power on his abdomen, but without being able to bend the fighter of UFC and even the boxer ends up tired.

In the post, Garcia wrote: “The only man who beat the body challenge with ease and the fight tomorrow. Good luck, show the world why you are the best. “