UFC 260 results and recap: Miocic – Ngannou 2

The UFC held the last PPV without an audience at the Apex in Las Vegas and like the previous ones it did not leave anyone indifferent. Read the UFC 260 chronicle.

UFC 260 results: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

UFC 260 main card results

Francis Ngannou was proclaimed the new heavyweight champion by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round: Ngannou took good note of what happened to him in the first fight. He did not rush, he waited for his moment and when he clearly connected Miocic he disconnected it. He had previously shown his improvement in takedown defense. His evolution is clear and he has passed over the already former champion.

Vicente Luque submitted Tyron Woodley in the first assault: Tremendous display of Luque. He went out of his way to put pressure on Woodley in the clinch. When the American got away, they went striking. They crossed blows and when Luque’s right hand touched the former champion, he floated. He was KO, but he resisted and finally Luque finished him with a big lock.

Sean O’Malley knocked out Thomas Almeida in the third round: O’Malley is pure show. In the first round he was able to finish off Almeida, but when he had to finish on the ground and pound he wanted to show off for the photo and did not finish it. In the third round, after a great crochet, the same thing was going to happen … but with a punch coming from above, I used the final point to the fight. Almeida stood up, especially in the second round, but O’Malley did a great job. First he damaged his legs and then he finished him up.

Miranda Maverick beat Kilian Robertson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 29-28): Big step forward from Maverick, who showed his quality on the ground. Robertson also had this virtue, but Maverick knew how to neutralize it, dominate it and surely the victory will be worth it to rank among the fifteen best in its category.

Jaime Mullarkey knocked out Khama Worthy in the first round: Mullarkey only needed 45 seconds to finish his opponent. Both were measured, Worthy fell back and Mullarkey caught him with a left wing, which nailed him to the pear and puts an end to the fight in a seen and not seen.

UFC 260 preliminary card results

Alonzo Menifield he submitted Fabio Cherant in the first assault.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeated Jared Gooden by unanimous decision (triple 30-27).

Michal Oleksiejczuk beat Modestar Bukauskas by split decision (29-28, 28-29 and 29-28).

Omar morales he won by unanimous decision (triple 30-29) to Shane Young.

UFC 260 first preliminaries undercard results

Marc-Andre Barriault he knocked out Abu Azaitar in the third round.

