UFC 259: TV, schedule, card and how to watch Blachowicz – Adesanya

When the UFC prepares a card with three titles it means that a great night of MMA is expected. This Saturday, so it will be.

Schedule: What time does UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya start?

Israel Adesanya challenges Jan Blachowicz to be simultaneous UFC champion. The fight sells itself, but as if that were not enough, there will be two other titles. Amanda Nunes exposes the feather belt against Megan Anderson and Petr Yan does the same with the bantamweight against Aljamain Sterling. UFC 259 takes place today, Saturday, March 6, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas from 2:15 p.m. (local time). The second round of preliminaries will start at 5:00 p.m. (local time) and the main card will begin at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 23: 15/02: 00/04: 00 hours.USA: 17: 15/20: 00/22: 00 hours (EDT) / 14: 15/17: 00/19: 00 hours (PDT).Mexico: 16: 15/19: 00/21: 00 hours.Chile: 19: 15/22: 00/00: 00 hours.Colombia: 17:! 5/20: 00/22: 00 hours.Argentina: 19: 15/22: 00/00: 00 hours.Peru: 17: 15/20: 00/22: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: First Preliminaries, Preliminaries and stellar card.

Television: On which TV channel to watch 259: Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya?

The UFC 259 It can be followed through television and the various applications in the following sections:

Stellar Billboard: PPV (United States through ESPN +), DAZN in Spain, Fox Action Premium (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile).Preliminaries: ESPN (United States), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile), ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile) and UFC Fight Pass (Latin America and Spain).First preliminaries: UFC Fight Pass (worldwide).

Internet: How to follow UFC 259 live: Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya?

In AS you can also follow UFC 259 live, an event that will have three titles and will conclude with Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya for the light heavyweight belt. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

UFC 259 card: Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

UFC 259 main card Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya: Light Heavyweight Championship.Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson: Feather Championship.Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling: Bantamweight Championship.Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober: light weight.Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakic: light heavyweight.UFC 259 Preliminary Card Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenny: bantamweight.Song Yadong vs Kyler Phillips: bantamweight.Joseph Benavidez vs Askar Askarov: flyweight.Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Kara-France: flyweight.Undercard of the first preliminaries of UFC 259 Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa: flyweight.Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg: light heavyweight.Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews: welterweight.Livinha Souza vs Amanda Lemos: straw weight.Uros Medic vs Aalon Cruz: light weight.Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones: bantamweight.