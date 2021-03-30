UFC 259 results and recap: Blachowicz – Adesanya

When the UFC places three belts in the same evening, the show is ten. This Saturday in Las Vegas it happened again. Read the UFC 259 chronicle.

UFC 259 results: Blachowicz vs Adesanya

UFC 259 main card results

Jan Blachowicz kept the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship by beating Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-45 and 49-45): Blachowicz managed to stop Adesanya. The Pole arrived with the pressure to demonstrate, since the Nigerian was not in his division. Did. It was solvent, cut spaces and struck hard. In addition, to that he added something that no one had done: carry Adesanya to the canvas. Tremendous victory.

Amanda Nunes retains UFC featherweight Championship by submitting Megan Anderso in first roundn: Nunes was smaller, but she didn’t care. He was closing gaps until he connected Anderson. The American looked for the clinch when she was touched, but it was her end. First in the ground and pound and then achieving a brilliant submission to make it clear that it is the GOAT

Aljamain Sterling is the new UFC bantamweight champion after defeating Petr Yan by disqualification in the fourth round: One of the best fights of the night was thwarted by a fair action, but one that leaves everyone with a bad taste in their mouths. Yan illegally kneed Sterling, who was unable to recover and was disqualified. The Russian was ahead on the cards at the start of the fourth round.

Islam Makhachev subdued Drew Dober in the third round: Monologue of Makhachev, who took a few seconds in each of the three rounds to bring the fight to the ground and dominate there. Little by little he was looking for his place. He did not rush, he worked in the third round and managed to subdue Dober, who could do little in the face of the gale that the Russian presented.

Aleksandar Rakic ​​won by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 30-27) to Thiago Santos: Very even combat between two men with great respect. The duel was very even and both fighters had isolated flashes. Those of Rakic ​​seemed more accurate and convinced the three judges to a greater extent.

UFC 259 Preliminary Results

Dominick Cruz defeated Casey Kenney by split decision (28-29, 29-28 and 30-27).

Kyler phillips He beat Song Yadong by unanimous decision (triple 29-28).

Askar Askarov defeated by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-26) to Joseph Benavidez.

Kai kara-france he knocked out Rogerio Bontorin in the first round.

UFC 259 first preliminaries results

Tim elliott He was imposed by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-25) to Jordan Espinosa.

Kennedy Nzechukwu he knocked out Carlos Ulberg in the second round.

Sean Brady submitted Jake Matthews in the third round.

Amanda lemos defeated Livnha Souza by KO in the first round.

Uros Medic defeated Aalon Cruz by KO in the first round.

Trevin jones knocked out Mario Bautista in the second round.

This is how we live in AS UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya